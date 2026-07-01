Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) CFO Anthony Bergmann Sells 24,100 Shares

Key Points Capricor Therapeutics CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares on June 25 at an average price of $30.38, totaling about $732,158. After the sale, he held 11,223 shares, a 68.23% reduction in ownership.

sold 24,100 shares on June 25 at an average price of $30.38, totaling about $732,158. After the sale, he held 11,223 shares, a 68.23% reduction in ownership. Bergmann also made additional recent sales on June 22, June 24, and May 1, continuing a pattern of insider selling in the stock.

Capricor shares were trading at $24.08, while analysts remain generally upbeat with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $53.67, despite the company posting a quarterly earnings miss.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Bergmann sold 24,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $732,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 11,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,954.74. This trade represents a 68.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Anthony Bergmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Anthony Bergmann sold 500 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $15,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Anthony Bergmann sold 400 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Anthony Bergmann sold 25,000 shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $792,500.00.

Capricor Therapeutics Price Performance

CAPR stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $40.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.39.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Capricor Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $62.00 price objective on Capricor Therapeutics and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $53.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capricor Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capricor Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 13.2% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 36,330 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 672.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 415,483 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $12,631,000 after purchasing an additional 361,664 shares in the last quarter. Stempoint Capital LP boosted its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 37,592 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 19,739 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,463,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.

The company's leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.

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