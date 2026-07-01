Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Insider Katrina Lindsey Sells 2,000 Shares

Key Points Insider sale: Casey’s General Stores insider Katrina Lindsey sold 2,000 shares at $800 each, totaling $1.6 million. After the transaction, she still owned 6,668 shares, and the sale reduced her position by about 23%.

Casey’s General Stores insider Katrina Lindsey sold 2,000 shares at $800 each, totaling $1.6 million. After the transaction, she still owned 6,668 shares, and the sale reduced her position by about 23%. Strong earnings beat: The company reported quarterly EPS of $4.37, well above the $3.31 consensus estimate, on revenue of $4.57 billion versus expectations of $4.33 billion. Revenue rose 14.5% year over year.

The company reported quarterly EPS of $4.37, well above the $3.31 consensus estimate, on revenue of $4.57 billion versus expectations of $4.33 billion. Revenue rose 14.5% year over year. Dividend increase and analyst support: Casey’s raised its quarterly dividend to $0.65 per share from $0.57, and analysts remain broadly constructive with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a price target of $939.29.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) insider Katrina Lindsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,334,400. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Casey's General Stores Price Performance

Shares of CASY opened at $794.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.01. Casey's General Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $490.00 and a one year high of $927.85. The stock's fifty day moving average is $820.00 and its 200-day moving average is $708.73.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The company's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey's General Stores, Inc. will post 21.05 EPS for the current year.

Casey's General Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a positive change from Casey's General Stores's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Casey's General Stores's payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Institutional Trading of Casey's General Stores

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Casey's General Stores by 24.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. S&A Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Casey's General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the first quarter valued at $203,000. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Casey's General Stores in the first quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 707 shares of the company's stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Casey's General Stores from $719.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey's General Stores from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $950.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Casey's General Stores from $794.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey's General Stores from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $939.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASY

Trending Headlines about Casey's General Stores

Here are the key news stories impacting Casey's General Stores this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to “outperform” and set a $950 target, reinforcing a bullish analyst view after strong earnings and growth trends. Article Title

BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores (CASY) to “outperform” and set a $950 target, reinforcing a bullish analyst view after strong earnings and growth trends. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Casey’s strong inside same-store sales growth, supported by menu innovation, value pricing, and growth in food, beverages, and merchandise. Article Title

Recent coverage highlighted Casey’s strong inside same-store sales growth, supported by menu innovation, value pricing, and growth in food, beverages, and merchandise. Positive Sentiment: The company’s dividend was increased to $0.65 per share quarterly, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to the stock’s income appeal. Article Title

The company’s dividend was increased to $0.65 per share quarterly, signaling confidence in cash generation and adding to the stock’s income appeal. Positive Sentiment: Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares, a small but constructive insider purchase that can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Article Title

Director Mike Spanos bought 256 shares, a small but constructive insider purchase that can be read as a vote of confidence from management. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary remains generally positive overall, but some firms have mixed ratings and target changes, keeping sentiment constructive rather than universally bullish.

Analyst commentary remains generally positive overall, but some firms have mixed ratings and target changes, keeping sentiment constructive rather than universally bullish. Neutral Sentiment: One insider sale by Katrina S. Lindsey, involving 2,000 shares, may draw attention, but it appears more like portfolio activity than a clear negative signal on the business. Article Title

Casey's General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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