Insider Selling: CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Major Shareholder Sells 202,368 Shares

Key Points CeriBell major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 202,368 shares on June 26 at an average price of $20.12, generating about $4.07 million. After the transaction, the insider still held 3,765,054 shares, a 5.10% reduction in ownership.

on June 26 at an average price of $20.12, generating about $4.07 million. After the transaction, the insider still held 3,765,054 shares, a 5.10% reduction in ownership. CBLL stock was down 2.6% around the time of the report, opening at $19.45. The company’s shares have traded between $10.85 and $24.33 over the past year.

around the time of the report, opening at $19.45. The company’s shares have traded between $10.85 and $24.33 over the past year. Analyst sentiment remains mixed but mostly positive, with an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20. However, Canaccord cut its target to $25, and CeriBell’s latest earnings missed EPS estimates despite slightly beating revenue expectations.

CeriBell, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 202,368 shares of CeriBell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $4,071,644.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,765,054 shares in the company, valued at $75,752,886.48. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CeriBell Stock Down 2.6%

NASDAQ CBLL opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. CeriBell, Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a current ratio of 10.44. The company has a market cap of $737.93 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.84.

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 38.19% and a negative net margin of 63.51%.The business had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.09 million. Research analysts anticipate that CeriBell, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBLL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CeriBell from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBLL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBLL. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 42,340 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,347 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CeriBell by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,360 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of CeriBell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, KCM Capital Inc increased its holdings in shares of CeriBell by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Capital Inc now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company's stock worth $25,662,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter.

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell's solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company's product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

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