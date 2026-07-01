John Walter Hanna, Jr. Sells 39,900 Shares of CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Stock

Key Points CareDx CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares on June 29 at an average price of $29.24, generating about $1.17 million. The sale, disclosed in an SEC filing, was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 29 at an average price of $29.24, generating about $1.17 million. The sale, disclosed in an SEC filing, was made under a pre-arranged . After the transaction, Hanna still directly owned 661,959 shares valued at about $19.36 million, reducing his ownership by 5.68% .

valued at about $19.36 million, reducing his ownership by . CareDx recently reported strong quarterly results, beating earnings and revenue expectations, while analysts currently have a Hold consensus rating with an average price target of $25.00.

CareDx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) CEO John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,166,676.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 661,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,355,681.16. This trade represents a 5.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CareDx Price Performance

Shares of CDNA opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -178.12 and a beta of 2.49. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.28. CareDx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.96 and a 1 year high of $29.58.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.03 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 2.01%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNA shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of CareDx from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded CareDx from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on CareDx from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $25.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CareDx

Institutional Trading of CareDx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareDx by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 475,146 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,909,000 after buying an additional 96,123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture increased its stake in CareDx by 93.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture now owns 425,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 205,597 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc purchased a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,506,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 3.4% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,170,625 shares of the company's stock worth $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 70,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 933,532 shares of the company's stock worth $13,574,000 after purchasing an additional 303,555 shares in the last quarter.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) is a precision diagnostics company focused on the care of transplant patients. The firm develops and commercializes non‐invasive tests designed to detect organ transplant rejection and infection risk, helping physicians make informed management decisions throughout the post‐transplant journey.

The company's core product portfolio includes AlloMap®, a gene expression profiling test for heart transplant recipients, and AlloSure®, a donor‐derived cell‐free DNA assay used primarily in kidney transplant monitoring.

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