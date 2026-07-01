Insider Selling: DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Director Sells 582 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) Director Shona Brown sold 582 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $103,048.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,156 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,516,481.36. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $184.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 87.87 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.30 and a 52-week high of $285.50. The business's 50 day moving average price is $165.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DoorDash from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus set a $190.00 price objective on DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DASH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 124.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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