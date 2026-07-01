Jason Rhodes Sells 195,427 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock

Key Points Dyne Therapeutics director Jason Rhodes sold 195,427 shares on June 29 at an average price of $21.14, totaling about $4.13 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 16.68%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan .

on June 29 at an average price of $21.14, totaling about $4.13 million. The sale reduced his ownership by 16.68%, and it was made under a pre-arranged . The stock has been performing near its recent highs , opening Wednesday at $22.21 versus a 52-week range of $8.06 to $25.00. Dyne has a market cap of $3.67 billion and reports strong liquidity with a quick ratio and current ratio of 19.92.

, opening Wednesday at $22.21 versus a 52-week range of $8.06 to $25.00. Dyne has a market cap of $3.67 billion and reports strong liquidity with a quick ratio and current ratio of 19.92. Analysts remain generally upbeat despite mixed ratings: the consensus is a Moderate Buy with an average target price of $34.17. Dyne also recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, reporting a loss of $0.73 per share versus expectations for a $0.77 loss.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) Director Jason Rhodes sold 195,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $4,131,326.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 975,931 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,631,181.34. The trade was a 16.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYN opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.12. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.06 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 19.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.04. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dyne Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Dyne Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 275.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of localized gene regulation therapies for serious rare diseases. The company's proprietary FORCE (Facilitated Orthogonal Receptor‐mediated Cargo Evaluation) platform is designed to enable targeted delivery of oligonucleotide and gene therapy modalities to skeletal and respiratory muscles. Dyne's lead programs focus on Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), with preclinical and early clinical studies evaluating safety, tolerability and tissue specificity.

Since its founding in 2019 by Flagship Pioneering, Dyne has advanced multiple product candidates using its modular delivery approach, which couples engineered ligands with therapeutic payloads to improve uptake into muscle cells.

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