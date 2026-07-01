Michael Silberman Sells 14,998 Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Stock

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) insider Michael Silberman sold 14,998 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $88,038.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 298,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,885.99. The trade was a 4.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EOSE opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.33. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.62.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Eos Energy Enterprises News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eos Energy Enterprises this week:

Negative Sentiment: Eos announced a registered direct offering of common stock and warrants to raise funds for its contribution to Frontier Power USA, with 13.7 million shares and 6.0 million warrants priced at $5.481 per share, raising dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Article Title

Eos announced a registered direct offering of common stock and warrants to raise funds for its contribution to Frontier Power USA, with 13.7 million shares and 6.0 million warrants priced at $5.481 per share, raising dilution concerns for existing shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Hudson Bay Capital’s broader $125 million commitment includes $75 million of investment support for Eos, which helps fund the Frontier Power USA strategy and provides additional financing support. Article Title

Hudson Bay Capital’s broader $125 million commitment includes $75 million of investment support for Eos, which helps fund the Frontier Power USA strategy and provides additional financing support. Neutral Sentiment: The company updated the terms of its rights distribution to existing holders, clarifying how shareholders and warrant holders can participate in the financing process. Article Title

The company updated the terms of its rights distribution to existing holders, clarifying how shareholders and warrant holders can participate in the financing process. Negative Sentiment: Three insiders, including CFO Nathan Kroeker and CAO Sumeet Puri, sold shares on June 30, adding to the cautious tone around the stock even though the trades were pre-planned and related to tax withholding. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOSE. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 55.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,522,273 shares of the company's stock worth $9,534,000 after purchasing an additional 896,471 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 36.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,900,513 shares of the company's stock worth $14,744,000 after buying an additional 1,050,128 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,958,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EOSE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eos Energy Enterprises from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Zacks Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eos Energy Enterprises currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EOSE

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises specializes in the development and deployment of scalable, long-duration energy storage systems designed to support the integration of renewable power and enhance grid reliability. The company's core technology centers on its proprietary zinc hybrid cathode (Znyth™) battery platform, which aims to deliver safe, low-cost, and durable performance for utility, commercial and industrial, and microgrid applications.

The company's flagship product, the Aurora™ energy storage system, combines its Znyth™ cells with modular power conversion and controls to offer flexible capacity ranging from one to three hours of discharge duration.

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