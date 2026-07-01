Harold Shlevin Sells 22,268 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Stock

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT - Get Free Report) Director Harold Shlevin sold 22,268 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $112,230.72. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $32,760. This trade represents a 77.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GALT opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The company has a market capitalization of $305.59 million, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 25.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,470 shares of the company's stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 1,197.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Galectin Therapeutics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,232 shares of the company's stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 11,892 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GALT has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a "buy" rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Galectin Therapeutics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Galectin Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies that target galectin proteins, which are implicated in fibrotic, inflammatory and malignant diseases. The company's lead product candidate, belapectin (formerly GR-MD-02), is a galectin-3 inhibitor being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) with cirrhosis. In addition to its core pipeline in fibrotic liver disease, Galectin Therapeutics continues to explore the potential of its galectin inhibitors in oncology and other indications driven by abnormal tissue remodeling.

Founded in 2000, the company is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia, where it oversees discovery research, preclinical studies and clinical trial coordination.

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