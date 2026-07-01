Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Insider Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) insider Filip Janku sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 59,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,816.40. The trade was a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Filip Janku also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Filip Janku sold 11,845 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $239,505.90.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Filip Janku sold 30,000 shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $642,600.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GLUE opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock's 50-day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $25.77.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.06). Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 302.69% and a negative return on equity of 40.99%. The business had revenue of $4.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 356,112 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 196,238 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,124,160 shares of the company's stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 120,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 301.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 302,639 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLUE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLUE

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company's main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

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