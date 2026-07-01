Mahesh Krishnan Sells 7,304 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Stock

Key Points Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 Halozyme shares on June 29 at an average price of $75.00, for proceeds of $547,800. The sale reduced his stake by 33.56%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 29 at an average price of $75.00, for proceeds of $547,800. The sale reduced his stake by 33.56%, and it was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Halozyme reported strong quarterly results in its latest earnings release, with EPS of $1.60 beating estimates and revenue of $376.71 million topping forecasts. Revenue rose 42.2% from the same quarter a year earlier, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.25.

in its latest earnings release, with EPS of $1.60 beating estimates and revenue of $376.71 million topping forecasts. Revenue rose 42.2% from the same quarter a year earlier, and the company reaffirmed FY 2026 EPS guidance of $7.75 to $8.25. Analyst sentiment remains broadly positive, with eight Buy ratings, four Holds, and one Sell. The stock currently carries a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $81.60.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) Director Mahesh Krishnan sold 7,304 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $547,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,650. The trade was a 33.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ HALO opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.12. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.78 and a twelve month high of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.91% and a net margin of 23.13%.The business had revenue of $376.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.250 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $755,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $195,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 117.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. Wall Street Zen upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $81.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on HALO

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in San Diego, California, that specializes in the development and commercialization of novel drug-delivery technologies. Founded in 1998, Halozyme focuses on enabling subcutaneous administration of biologic therapies through its proprietary platforms. The company's core mission is to improve patient access and convenience while maintaining efficacy and safety profiles comparable to or better than traditional routes of administration.

The company's flagship technology, ENHANZE®, is based on recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20 (rHuPH20), an enzyme that transiently degrades hyaluronan in the extracellular matrix.

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