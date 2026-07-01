Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson Purchases 10,000 Shares

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Timothy Hudson acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,100. This trade represents a 200.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Timothy Hudson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Daniel Timothy Hudson bought 2,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.70 per share, for a total transaction of $35,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Daniel Timothy Hudson purchased 3,000 shares of Hallador Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.04 per share, with a total value of $51,120.00.

Hallador Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of HNRG opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.59 million, a P/E ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.17. Hallador Energy Company has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $101.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $102.28 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 14.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hallador Energy Company will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HNRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Hallador Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Hallador Energy from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Hallador Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hallador Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hallador Energy

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lubar & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $103,806,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,735,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,140,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 525,080 shares of the energy company's stock worth $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 496,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,720.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 405,277 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 383,020 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company's primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador's operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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