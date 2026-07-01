Michele Murgel Sells 14,591 Shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) insider Michele Murgel sold 14,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $365,066.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 233,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,845,472.64. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Intapp Stock Up 2.1%

Intapp stock opened at $25.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 0.49. The firm's fifty day moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average is $28.50. Intapp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $51.61.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Intapp had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $146.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Intapp's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Intapp has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.360-0.380 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intapp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intapp from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intapp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,891,556 shares of the company's stock worth $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,392 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $45,349,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 1,160.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,094,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,128 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the fourth quarter valued at $32,302,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,212,052 shares of the company's stock worth $55,536,000 after purchasing an additional 617,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to meet the unique needs of professional services firms, including law firms, accounting practices, and financial institutions. The company's integrated platform connects front-office business development with back-office risk and compliance functions, enabling organizations to streamline workflows, improve collaboration and enhance client service.

Intapp's suite of applications—such as Intake, Conflicts, Risk, Open, Time and Flow—addresses the entire client lifecycle.

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