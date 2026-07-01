Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Insider Rahul Khara Sells 1,649 Shares of Stock

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) insider Rahul Khara sold 1,649 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $123,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,912,975. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rahul Khara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Rahul Khara sold 851 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $63,825.00.

On Thursday, June 18th, Rahul Khara sold 7,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $526,650.00.

Disc Medicine Stock Down 1.8%

NASDAQ:IRON opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.00 and a current ratio of 24.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.93. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.63.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.03). Analysts predict that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRON. Wall Street Zen raised Disc Medicine from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Monday, April 20th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Disc Medicine from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IRON

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,557,000 after purchasing an additional 828,248 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,616,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,252,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Disc Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,794,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Disc Medicine by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,976,132 shares of the company's stock valued at $156,925,000 after buying an additional 399,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Disc Medicine

Disc Medicine, Inc (NASDAQ: IRON) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing precision medicines that restore normal cellular function in severe genetic and acquired diseases. The company employs a chemistry-driven approach to identify small molecules that selectively modulate RNA-binding proteins or splicing regulatory pathways. By leveraging proprietary screening and medicinal chemistry platforms, Disc Medicine aims to address diseases with high unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

The company's pipeline is anchored by lead programs targeting neuromuscular and hematological disorders.

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