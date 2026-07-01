Insider Buying: Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) SVP Purchases 5,071 Shares

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) SVP John Winter purchased 5,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.67 per share, for a total transaction of $99,746.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,269,639.49. This represents a 8.53% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of LILA opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.74. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The stock's 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 45.66% and a negative net margin of 11.20%.The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,593 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 146,887 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 31.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Latin America by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,652 shares of the company's stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.48% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Liberty Latin America

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America is a telecommunications company that provides video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services across Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's operations span consumer and business markets, offering cable television packages, high-speed broadband connections, fixed-line voice services and wireless data plans. Through its brands, including Flow in several Caribbean territories and VTR in Chile, Liberty Latin America focuses on delivering converged digital solutions designed to meet both residential and enterprise needs.

Formed in 2018 as a spin-off from Liberty Global, Liberty Latin America built its initial footprint by integrating legacy assets acquired from Cable & Wireless Communications and Columbus Communications.

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