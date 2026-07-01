Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) SVP John Winter Acquires 5,071 Shares

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) SVP John Winter purchased 5,071 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.67 per share, with a total value of $99,746.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,547 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,269,639.49. This represents a 8.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LILAK opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.85. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LILAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $8.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Liberty Global by 377.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 85.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Xponance LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.98% of the company's stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company's core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

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