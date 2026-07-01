Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 9,800 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider sale: Neurocrine Biosciences insider Darin Lippoldt sold 9,800 shares on June 29 at an average price of $170.16, for a total of about $1.67 million.

Neurocrine Biosciences insider Darin Lippoldt sold 9,800 shares on June 29 at an average price of $170.16, for a total of about $1.67 million. Position change: After the sale, Lippoldt still held 54,729 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 15.19%. The trade was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan.

After the sale, Lippoldt still held 54,729 shares, and the transaction reduced his stake by 15.19%. The trade was made under a pre-arranged plan. Stock and analyst backdrop: NBIX recently traded near its 1-year high at $168.54, while analysts remain mostly bullish with a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $187.52.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX - Get Free Report) insider Darin Lippoldt sold 9,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $1,667,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,312,686.64. This represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Darin Lippoldt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Darin Lippoldt sold 200 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.56, for a total transaction of $33,912.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $153.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.34. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.14 and a 1-year high of $171.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NBIX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $192.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.52.

View Our Latest Research Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $1,197,000. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 71,689 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,064,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,202 shares of the company's stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the company's stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine's operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company's lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

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