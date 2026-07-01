NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Major Shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp Sells 454,872 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 454,872 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $4,216,663.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,289,285 shares in the company, valued at $30,491,671.95. This trade represents a 12.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Topline Capital Partners, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 587,835 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $5,419,838.70.

On Friday, June 26th, Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 919,153 shares of NerdWallet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $8,226,419.35.

NerdWallet Trading Down 1.5%

NRDS opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $16.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. NerdWallet had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRDS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NerdWallet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NerdWallet from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NerdWallet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NerdWallet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in NerdWallet in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NerdWallet by 37.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 38.81% of the company's stock.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet (NASDAQ: NRDS) is a personal finance company that offers independent guidance and comparison tools to help consumers make informed financial decisions. Through its website and mobile application, NerdWallet provides a wide range of content, including articles, calculators and reviews covering credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, banking products, investing, insurance and taxes. The platform aggregates partner offers to enable side-by-side comparisons, while editorially maintaining objectivity to support users in identifying the products that best suit their individual needs.

Founded in 2009 by Tim Chen and Jacob Gibson, NerdWallet is headquartered in San Francisco and serves consumers primarily in the United States, with additional localized offerings in Canada and the United Kingdom.

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