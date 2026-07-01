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Insider Selling: Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CFO Sells $378,206.50 in Stock

July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Omada Health CFO Steven Cook sold 33,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $19.89, totaling about $656,370. After the sale, he still held 133,359 shares valued at roughly $2.65 million.
  • The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss in its latest quarterly earnings, reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus analyst expectations of -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million.
  • Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91. Several firms recently maintained or raised ratings, though some targets were also cut.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CFO Steven Cook sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $378,206.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,431,667.63. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omada Health Price Performance

OMDA opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Omada Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In


A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Omada Health

Institutional Trading of Omada Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Omada Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA)

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