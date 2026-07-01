Insider Selling: Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA) CFO Sells $378,206.50 in Stock

Key Points Omada Health CFO Steven Cook sold 33,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $19.89, totaling about $656,370. After the sale, he still held 133,359 shares valued at roughly $2.65 million.

on June 26 at an average price of $19.89, totaling about $656,370. After the sale, he still held 133,359 shares valued at roughly $2.65 million. The company posted a smaller-than-expected loss in its latest quarterly earnings, reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus analyst expectations of -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million.

in its latest quarterly earnings, reporting EPS of -$0.05 versus analyst expectations of -$0.08, on revenue of $78.05 million. Analyst sentiment remains moderately positive, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.91. Several firms recently maintained or raised ratings, though some targets were also cut.

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) CFO Steven Cook sold 17,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $378,206.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 115,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,431,667.63. This trade represents a 13.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Omada Health Price Performance

OMDA opened at $21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.30. The business's 50-day moving average price is $16.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93. Omada Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.28 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

Omada Health (NASDAQ:OMDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter. Omada Health had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 2.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omada Health, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Omada Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $22.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Omada Health

Institutional Trading of Omada Health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $637,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Omada Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $640,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omada Health during the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Omada Health Company Profile

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company's platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

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