Insider Selling: Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) EVP Sells $801,000.00 in Stock

Key Points Paysign EVP Joan Herman sold 100,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $8.01, for a total of $801,000. The sale reduced her ownership by 12.39% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

on June 26 at an average price of $8.01, for a total of $801,000. The sale reduced her ownership by 12.39% and was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The company recently beat quarterly expectations , reporting EPS of $0.09 versus the $0.07 consensus and revenue of $28.04 million versus $27.01 million estimated. Paysign also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $0.060 to $0.070 EPS.

, reporting EPS of $0.09 versus the $0.07 consensus and revenue of $28.04 million versus $27.01 million estimated. Paysign also issued Q2 2026 guidance of $0.060 to $0.070 EPS. Analysts remain constructive on PAYS, with several firms maintaining or raising buy ratings and a consensus price target of $10.00. The stock was trading near $8.19, below the average target but close to its 1-year high of $8.88.

Paysign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) EVP Joan Herman sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $801,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 707,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,663,142.09. This represents a 12.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paysign Price Performance

PAYS stock opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Paysign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.90 million, a PE ratio of 48.18 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.33.

Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Paysign had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 11.38%.Paysign has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paysign, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Paysign from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Paysign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Paysign from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Paysign in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paysign presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysign

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paysign during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Paysign by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Paysign by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 9,876 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Paysign during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company's stock.

Paysign Company Profile

Paysign, Inc (NASDAQ:PAYS) is a U.S.-based financial technology company specializing in prepaid payment solutions. Through its cloud-based platform, the company enables corporations, government agencies and payroll providers to issue and manage stored-value cards, digital wallets and disbursement programs. Paysign's offerings span gift and incentive cards, payroll and earned-wage access cards, government benefit distribution, tax refund solutions and health savings account disbursements.

The company's flagship Paysign Experience Platform provides configurable card programs with real-time transaction reporting, fraud monitoring and regulatory compliance tools.

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