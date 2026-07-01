Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) EVP John Babcock Sells 5,000 Shares

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) EVP John Babcock sold 5,000 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,368.02. This represents a 9.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PGC opened at $47.33 on Wednesday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The company has a market capitalization of $838.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $82.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.17 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGC shares. Zacks Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $47.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PGC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 269,242 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,498,000 after acquiring an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the fourth quarter worth $1,267,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,766 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 63,310 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company's stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is the parent company of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, a New Jersey-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Bedminster, New Jersey, that trades on the NASDAQ under the symbol PGC. Through Peapack-Gladstone Bank, the company offers a broad range of deposit and lending solutions, including checking and savings accounts, residential and commercial real estate loans, lines of credit and treasury management services. Clients benefit from both in-branch relationship banking and an expanding suite of digital banking tools designed to support personal and business financial needs.

Complementing its core banking operations, Peapack-Gladstone Financial provides wealth management, trust and financial planning services through its subsidiary, Peapack-Gladstone Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].