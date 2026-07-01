Robert Vilsack Sells 6,404 Shares of Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) insider Robert Vilsack sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $246,233.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 186,539 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,424.55. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

PKOH stock opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 1.46%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Park-Ohio's payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PKOH. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Park-Ohio from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Park-Ohio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PKOH

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Park-Ohio by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,523 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,449 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,836 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,048 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the period. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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