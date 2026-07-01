ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Director Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) Director Bart Filius bought 150,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ProQR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $195.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 0.07.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a negative net margin of 331.33%.The company had revenue of $2.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 59.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a "market outperform" rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on ProQR Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ProQR Therapeutics

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing RNA-based therapies for severe genetic diseases. Utilizing its proprietary Axiomer® RNA editing platform, ProQR aims to correct disease-causing mutations directly at the messenger RNA level. The company's pipeline features several investigational candidates, including sepofarsen (formerly QR-110) for Leber congenital amaurosis type 10, QR-421a targeting Usher syndrome and certain forms of retinitis pigmentosa, and QR-313 for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands, ProQR maintains a significant presence in Cambridge, Massachusetts, to support its clinical research and regulatory initiatives.

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