Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Key Points Qualys CEO Sumedh Thakar sold 10,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $126.75, totaling about $1.27 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and reduced his ownership by 4.23%.

on June 29 at an average price of $126.75, totaling about $1.27 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged trading plan and reduced his ownership by 4.23%. Qualys stock was trading up 7.1% , opening at $137.49, after recent momentum in the cybersecurity sector and a JPMorgan upgrade from underweight to neutral with a higher $139 price target.

, opening at $137.49, after recent momentum in the cybersecurity sector and a JPMorgan upgrade from underweight to neutral with a higher $139 price target. The company recently reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue, and reaffirmed FY2026 guidance, though Wall Street sentiment remains mixed with an overall Hold rating.

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh Thakar sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 226,686 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,732,450.50. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Qualys Trading Up 7.1%

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $137.49 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.51 and a 1 year high of $155.47. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $102.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.99. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Qualys had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The firm had revenue of $175.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $173.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Qualys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.440-7.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More Qualys News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualys this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Chase upgraded Qualys from underweight to neutral and raised its price target sharply to $139 from $87, which likely helped support buying interest. Benzinga report on JPMorgan upgrade

JPMorgan Chase upgraded Qualys from to and raised its price target sharply to from $87, which likely helped support buying interest. Positive Sentiment: The stock has also been benefiting from recent strength in the cybersecurity space, with a Zacks note highlighting a prior session’s jump on above-average volume. Zacks article on QLYS share strength

The stock has also been benefiting from recent strength in the cybersecurity space, with a Zacks note highlighting a prior session’s jump on above-average volume. Neutral Sentiment: Qualys also reported strong quarterly results earlier this month, beating earnings and revenue estimates and reaffirming FY2026 guidance, which continues to support the longer-term bull case.

Qualys also reported strong quarterly results earlier this month, beating earnings and revenue estimates and reaffirming FY2026 guidance, which continues to support the longer-term bull case. Neutral Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock still carrying an average Hold rating despite the JPMorgan upgrade.

Broker sentiment remains mixed overall, with the stock still carrying an average rating despite the JPMorgan upgrade. Negative Sentiment: CEO Sumedh S. Thakar disclosed another sale of 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 plan, which can create some investor caution even though the sale was scheduled in advance.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Qualys from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $125.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,372,587 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 266,924 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256,002 shares of the software maker's stock worth $168,380,000 after buying an additional 48,877 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,156,412 shares of the software maker's stock worth $153,687,000 after buying an additional 75,397 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,100 shares of the software maker's stock worth $144,133,000 after buying an additional 323,324 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in Qualys by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 870,859 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $115,241,000 after buying an additional 152,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a leading provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions designed to help organizations streamline their IT security programs. Operating on a unified, modular platform, Qualys offers continuous visibility into global IT assets through a combination of lightweight cloud agents and on-premises scanner appliances. The platform supports an array of security and compliance use cases, enabling real-time detection of vulnerabilities, policy violations and misconfigurations across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments.

The company's flagship Qualys Cloud Platform delivers a suite of integrated applications, including vulnerability management, detection and response (VMDR), policy compliance, web application scanning, file integrity monitoring, asset inventory and container security.

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