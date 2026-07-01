Daniel Allen Gold Sells 12,380 Shares of Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 12,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $436,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,689,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,953,776.48. The trade was a 0.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel Allen Gold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 800,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $27,640,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Daniel Allen Gold sold 625,783 shares of Roivant Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $21,276,622.00.

Roivant Sciences Stock Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:ROIV opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.02. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.70 and a twelve month high of $35.90.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 20.54% and a negative net margin of 3,629.19%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,465 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the company's stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 87,152 shares of the company's stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,012 shares of the company's stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROIV. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Leerink Partners set a $42.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Roivant Sciences from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Roivant Sciences from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $33.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies through a network of subsidiary businesses known as “Vants.” Founded in 2014, Roivant acquires or in-licenses clinical-stage assets that have progressed beyond proof of concept and seeks to advance them efficiently toward regulatory approval. By organizing each program into a dedicated subsidiary, the company aims to streamline decision-making, allocate resources more effectively, and accelerate development timelines.

The core activities of Roivant involve identifying promising drug candidates across a range of therapeutic areas, including neurology, rare diseases, immunology, oncology, and women's health.

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