Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Insider Sells $468,600.00 in Stock

Key Points Ryanair insider sale: Insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $31.24, generating about $468,600. After the sale, he still held 76,025 shares, reducing his stake by 16.48%.

Insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $31.24, generating about $468,600. After the sale, he still held 76,025 shares, reducing his stake by 16.48%. Latest earnings beat expectations: Ryanair reported quarterly EPS of ($0.86) , beating analysts’ estimate of ($0.95) by $0.09. However, revenue of $2.70 billion came in below the $3.08 billion forecast.

Ryanair reported quarterly EPS of , beating analysts’ estimate of by $0.09. However, revenue of $2.70 billion came in below the $3.08 billion forecast. Analyst sentiment remains upbeat: Wall Street’s consensus rating is Moderate Buy, with an average price target of $77.67. Several firms recently reiterated bullish ratings, including Sanford C. Bernstein, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Evercore.

Ryanair Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) insider John Jh Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 76,025 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,375,021. This trade represents a 16.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ryanair Price Performance

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $64.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ryanair Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $53.14 and a 12 month high of $74.24. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.68.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.09. Ryanair had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 13.95%.The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings PLC will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 280.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ryanair by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Ryanair by 2,929.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Ryanair by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 584 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Ryanair by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on RYAAY. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ryanair from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Evercore upgraded shares of Ryanair from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.67.

View Our Latest Report on RYAAY

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings plc is an Irish low-cost airline group headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. Founded in 1984, the company grew into one of Europe's largest budget carriers by offering point-to-point scheduled passenger services with an emphasis on low fares, high aircraft utilization and rapid turnaround times. Ryanair serves a broad network across Europe and nearby regions, focusing on both intra-European leisure travel and short-haul business routes.

The group primarily operates a single-type fleet based on the Boeing 737 family, supplemented by a mix of in-house and subsidiary airlines that help serve different markets and regulatory environments.

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