Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Director Jennifer Doudna Sells 2,673 Shares

Key Points Tempus AI CFO James William Rogers sold 11,529 shares on June 25 at an average price of $55.00, for proceeds of about $634,095. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan , and his remaining stake is valued at roughly $6.3 million.

on June 25 at an average price of $55.00, for proceeds of about $634,095. The sale was made under a pre-arranged , and his remaining stake is valued at roughly $6.3 million. This was not the only recent insider sale: Rogers also sold 10,853 shares on May 19 at an average price of $44.07. The repeated transactions may weigh on investor sentiment despite being planned in advance.

Rogers also sold 10,853 shares on May 19 at an average price of $44.07. The repeated transactions may weigh on investor sentiment despite being planned in advance. Tempus AI’s recent fundamentals and analyst outlook remain mixed but supportive: the company beat Q1 EPS and revenue estimates, with revenue rising 36.1% year over year, while Wall Street’s average rating is Moderate Buy with a consensus price target of about $68.54.

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Doudna sold 2,673 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,426,810. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Tempus AI Stock Down 0.7%

TEM stock opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 3.62. The business's 50 day moving average price is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 53.83% and a negative net margin of 22.20%.The company had revenue of $348.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $345.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC bought a new stake in Tempus AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,267,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 183.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,607,083 shares of the company's stock worth $129,708,000 after buying an additional 1,039,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tempus AI by 312.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,274,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,869,000 after buying an additional 965,730 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,020,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempus AI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,326,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $195,636,000 after acquiring an additional 821,490 shares in the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEM shares. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tempus AI from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Monday, June 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $68.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Tempus AI this week:

About Tempus AI

Tempus is a technology-driven healthcare company that applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to clinical and molecular data in order to advance precision medicine. Its primary focus lies in oncology, where the company offers comprehensive genomic profiling, digital pathology services and data-driven insights to inform personalized cancer care. By integrating DNA and RNA sequencing with structured clinical information, Tempus enables clinicians and researchers to identify targeted treatment options for patients based on the genetic characteristics of their tumors.

The company's core offering centers on a scalable, cloud-based analytics platform that aggregates vast amounts of molecular and clinical data.

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