United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Martine Rothblatt Sells 9,500 Shares

Key Points United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares on June 29 at an average price of $545.80, totaling about $5.19 million. After the sale, Rothblatt owned 40,513 shares, a 19% reduction in position.

on June 29 at an average price of $545.80, totaling about $5.19 million. After the sale, Rothblatt owned 40,513 shares, a 19% reduction in position. UTHR stock was slightly lower , opening at $541.83 and falling 0.6% in the session referenced. The shares have traded between $272.12 and $609.35 over the past year.

, opening at $541.83 and falling 0.6% in the session referenced. The shares have traded between $272.12 and $609.35 over the past year. The company’s latest quarterly results missed Wall Street estimates, with EPS of $5.82 versus consensus of $7.00 and revenue of $781.5 million versus expected $797.4 million. Despite the miss, analysts still have a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” with a target price of $619.42.

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) CEO Martine Rothblatt sold 9,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.80, for a total transaction of $5,185,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 40,513 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,111,995.40. The trade was a 19.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

UTHR stock opened at $541.83 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $272.12 and a twelve month high of $609.35. The company has a market cap of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.57. The business's fifty day moving average is $559.59 and its 200-day moving average is $526.79.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($1.18). The company had revenue of $781.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.40 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 40.62%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UTHR. HC Wainwright upped their price target on United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $516.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $707.00 to $701.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $735.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $619.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on United Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of United Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 474 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 833 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company's primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].