Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Insider Sells 2,732 Shares of Stock

Key Points Vericel insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 10,000 shares on June 26 at an average price of $45.00, totaling $450,000. After the sale, he still held 75,753 shares, a reduction of 11.66% in his position.

on June 26 at an average price of $45.00, totaling $450,000. After the sale, he still held 75,753 shares, a reduction of 11.66% in his position. The stock has been performing near its highs , opening at $44.49 with a 52-week range of $28.95 to $46.62. Vericel also carries a relatively high valuation, with a P/E ratio of 105.93.

, opening at $44.49 with a 52-week range of $28.95 to $46.62. Vericel also carries a relatively high valuation, with a P/E ratio of 105.93. Vericel beat quarterly expectations in its latest earnings report, posting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue of $68.43 million, up 30.1% year over year. Analysts currently have a mixed outlook, with a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Siegal sold 2,732 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $122,666.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,781.40. This represents a 75.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vericel Stock Performance

VCEL stock opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.90. Vericel Corporation has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $46.62.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.68 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 7.35%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Vericel Corporation will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Vericel by 18.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,097 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vericel by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,098,771 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $35,347,000 after buying an additional 180,761 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,233 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 132,063 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vericel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vericel from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, May 8th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Vericel from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VCEL

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation is a biotechnology company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of cell-based therapies for patients with severe diseases and conditions. The company's expertise lies in regenerative medicine, where it harnesses the power of autologous cell processing to create products designed to restore function and promote healing in damaged tissues.

Vericel currently markets two FDA-approved therapies. MACI® (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) is indicated for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients.

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