Biglari (NYSE:BH) Major Shareholder Sells 22,600 Shares of Stock

Key Points Sardar Biglari , Biglari Holdings’ major shareholder, sold 100,000 shares on June 29 at an average price of $16.58 , worth about $1.66 million .

, Biglari Holdings’ major shareholder, sold on June 29 at an average price of , worth about . After the sale, Biglari directly owned 3.8 million shares valued at roughly $63.0 million , representing a 2.56% decrease in his holdings.

valued at roughly , representing a in his holdings. The filing also shows multiple recent insider transactions, including two more share sales at the end of June, while Wall Street Zen recently upgraded BH from “sell” to “hold”.

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 22,600 shares of Biglari stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $382,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,777,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $63,875,834. This trade represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Sardar Biglari also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 29th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $1,658,000.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Sardar Biglari sold 100,000 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, June 5th, Sardar Biglari acquired 535 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $297.14 per share, with a total value of $158,969.90.

On Thursday, June 4th, Sardar Biglari acquired 1,743 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $286.76 per share, with a total value of $499,822.68.

On Thursday, May 14th, Sardar Biglari acquired 14,351 shares of Biglari stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $258.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,703,419.06.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Sardar Biglari bought 15,358 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,998,608.88.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Sardar Biglari bought 22,965 shares of Biglari stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.84 per share, with a total value of $5,737,575.60.

Biglari Price Performance

BH stock opened at $426.95 on Wednesday. Biglari Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.91 and a 12 month high of $483.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $308.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.88. The stock has a market cap of $977.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Biglari (NYSE:BH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($55.81) EPS for the quarter. Biglari had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $97.48 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Biglari by 608.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Biglari by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 141 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Biglari in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Biglari by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 353 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Biglari by 863.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 424 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Biglari from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Biglari

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc is a diversified holding company that makes strategic investments and operates businesses across multiple industries, with a primary focus on the restaurant, insurance and media sectors. The company seeks to acquire controlling interests in undervalued enterprises and enhance long-term value through active management and operational improvements. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Biglari Holdings approaches each acquisition with a value-oriented philosophy, emphasizing disciplined capital allocation and hands-on oversight.

In the restaurant segment, Biglari Holdings owns and operates Steak 'n Shake, a national burger and milkshake chain founded in 1934, as well as Western Sizzlin, a buffet and steakhouse brand.

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