Insider Selling: Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director Sells $6,611,055.23 in Stock

Key Points Dell Technologies director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares on June 26 at an average price of $396.37, totaling about $6.61 million .

on June 26 at an average price of $396.37, totaling about . Dell’s latest earnings beat expectations , reporting $4.86 EPS on revenue of $43.84 billion, both well above analyst estimates, while revenue jumped 87.5% year over year.

, reporting $4.86 EPS on revenue of $43.84 billion, both well above analyst estimates, while revenue jumped 87.5% year over year. Analysts remain broadly constructive on the stock, with a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38, even after the recent run-up and insider sale.

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total transaction of $6,611,055.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $431.24 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $320.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.85. The stock has a market cap of $279.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.30. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.22 and a fifty-two week high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 6.28%.The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Dell Technologies's revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $448.00 to $477.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $230.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Campbell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,189 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,686 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $23,332,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $5,620,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 156.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 119,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $16,908,000 after acquiring an additional 72,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

Key Dell Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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