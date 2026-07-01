Insider Selling: Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Director Sells $597,082.00 in Stock

Key Points Kilroy Realty director Jolie Hunt sold 15,800 shares on June 29 at an average price of $37.79, generating about $597,082 and cutting her stake by 53.21%.

on June 29 at an average price of $37.79, generating about $597,082 and cutting her stake by 53.21%. The company recently reported mixed quarterly results , with revenue of $270.05 million beating estimates but EPS of -$0.16 missing expectations; management also set FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS.

, with revenue of $270.05 million beating estimates but EPS of -$0.16 missing expectations; management also set FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Kilroy Realty declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, payable July 8, which annualizes to a 5.8% yield, while analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with a $37.87 target price.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) Director Jolie Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total transaction of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,892 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $524,978.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC stock opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.The business had revenue of $270.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRC. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,541,000. Groupe la Francaise bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 118.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,621,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,745,000 after buying an additional 877,907 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 3.9% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 66,051 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 24.3% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,111 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 26,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore raised shares of Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on KRC

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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