Jason Beauvais Sells 6,830 Shares of Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) EVP Jason Beauvais sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $353,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 196,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,148,650.05. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

Shares of MAIN opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.44. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $67.77.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.11). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 74.86%.The business had revenue of $73.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. Main Street Capital's dividend payout ratio is currently 65.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company's stock.

Main Street Capital News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Main Street Capital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Main Street announced it has expanded and extended its revolving corporate credit facility, increasing total commitments from $1.175 billion to $1.24 billion and pushing final maturity to June 2031. The longer-dated, larger facility improves funding flexibility and should strengthen the business development company’s liquidity position. Article Title

Main Street announced it has expanded and extended its revolving corporate credit facility, increasing total commitments from $1.175 billion to $1.24 billion and pushing final maturity to June 2031. The longer-dated, larger facility improves funding flexibility and should strengthen the business development company’s liquidity position. Positive Sentiment: The expanded accordion feature, which allows commitments to grow up to $1.86 billion, reinforces Main Street Capital’s ability to fund new investments and navigate changing credit conditions. Article Title

The expanded accordion feature, which allows commitments to grow up to $1.86 billion, reinforces Main Street Capital’s ability to fund new investments and navigate changing credit conditions. Neutral Sentiment: EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,830 shares at $51.73, a transaction worth about $353,316. While the sale is relatively modest versus his remaining holdings, insider selling can still weigh on short-term sentiment. Article Title

EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,830 shares at $51.73, a transaction worth about $353,316. While the sale is relatively modest versus his remaining holdings, insider selling can still weigh on short-term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note expressed concern that Main Street’s premium valuation and accretive equity-issuance model may be under pressure as non-accruals rise, with the supplemental dividend seen as potentially less secure over the next 6–12 months. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MAIN. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on Main Street Capital from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Main Street Capital from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Main Street Capital from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Main Street Capital from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Main Street Capital

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm's management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital's primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

Further Reading

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