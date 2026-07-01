Michael Hedlund Sells 1,848 Shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) SVP Michael Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,874. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

OneMain Price Performance

Shares of OMF opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.24. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. OneMain's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.9%. OneMain's payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMF. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore set a $55.00 target price on OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneMain has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $68.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OneMain

Institutional Trading of OneMain

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,943 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $16,370,000 after buying an additional 72,688 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 259,803 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 50,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OneMain by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,065,463 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $60,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,126 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in OneMain by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,980,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $224,723,000 after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial (NYSE: OMF) is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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