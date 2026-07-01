Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD) Major Shareholder Purchases $163,050.00 in Stock

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD - Get Free Report) major shareholder Martin Bicknell purchased 15,000 shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $163,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. This represents a 8.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Stock Performance

NYSE PSBD opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $324.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.08. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $14.62.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. Palmer Square Capital BDC's dividend payout ratio is -138.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSBD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Palmer Square Capital BDC from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $11.50 price target on Palmer Square Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palmer Square Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Palmer Square Capital BDC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSBD. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company's stock.

About Palmer Square Capital BDC

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc (NYSE: PSBD) is a closed-end, externally managed business development company that provides customized financing solutions to middle-market companies in the United States. The firm offers a broad range of debt and equity products—including first-lien and second-lien senior secured loans, unitranche financings, mezzanine debt and equity co-investments—to support corporate acquisitions, refinancings, growth initiatives and balance sheet restructurings.

PSBD primarily targets established privately owned and sponsored businesses across diverse industries such as healthcare, business services, industrials and consumer products.

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