J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Insider Sells $583,450.00 in Stock

Key Points Insider sale: J. M. Smucker insider Jill Penrose sold 5,000 shares at $116.69 each, totaling about $583,450 . The sale reduced her holdings by roughly 24% .

J. M. Smucker insider Jill Penrose sold 5,000 shares at $116.69 each, totaling about . The sale reduced her holdings by roughly . Recent performance: The company reported quarterly EPS of $2.77 , topping analyst estimates, and revenue of $2.27 billion , which was slightly above expectations and up 5.8% year over year.

The company reported quarterly EPS of , topping analyst estimates, and revenue of , which was slightly above expectations and up year over year. Dividend and outlook: Smucker recently paid a quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share, equal to an annualized yield of about 3.9%. Analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Hold” with a target price of $121.13.

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) insider Jill Penrose sold 5,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $583,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,118.55. This trade represents a 24.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $112.63 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $88.25 and a one year high of $119.39. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.64, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.96.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.13. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SJM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.13.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SJM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company's stock.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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