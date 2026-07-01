Jerome Alan Grant Sells 94,500 Shares of Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Key Points CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of Universal Technical Institute on June 29 at an average price of $41.40, totaling about $3.91 million. After the sale, he still held 335,715 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 21.97%.

of Universal Technical Institute on June 29 at an average price of $41.40, totaling about $3.91 million. After the sale, he still held 335,715 shares, and the transaction cut his ownership by 21.97%. UTI shares were trading near recent highs , opening at $42.83 versus a 52-week range of $21.29 to $45.74. The stock also traded above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

, opening at $42.83 versus a 52-week range of $21.29 to $45.74. The stock also traded above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Analysts remain moderately bullish on the company, with four Buy ratings and two Hold ratings and a consensus price target of $44.80. Recent target hikes from firms like Rosenblatt and Truist reflect continued optimism.

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) CEO Jerome Alan Grant sold 94,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $3,912,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 335,715 shares in the company, valued at $13,898,601. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

NYSE UTI opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Universal Technical Institute Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.91%.The firm had revenue of $221.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $221.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Technical Institute Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Technical Institute

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 543.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 4,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,428 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on UTI. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Universal Technical Institute from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Universal Technical Institute from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $44.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc (NYSE: UTI) is a leading provider of post-secondary education for students pursuing careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians, as well as in welding and CNC machining. The company designs and delivers hands-on training through a blend of classroom instruction and experiential lab work, preparing graduates for entry-level positions in the transportation, manufacturing and energy sectors. UTI's curriculum emphasizes industry-recognized credentials and proprietary coursework developed in collaboration with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure alignment with evolving employer needs.

Through a network of campus locations across the United States and select centers in Canada, Universal Technical Institute offers diploma and certificate programs ranging from 36 to 74 weeks in length.

Further Reading

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