Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) SVP Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Key Points Valero Energy SVP Eric Fisher sold 7,500 shares on June 29 at an average price of $268.17, totaling about $2.01 million. After the sale, he still held 19,742 shares, and the transaction cut his position by 27.53%.

on June 29 at an average price of $268.17, totaling about $2.01 million. After the sale, he still held 19,742 shares, and the transaction cut his position by 27.53%. The company recently posted stronger-than-expected quarterly results , with EPS of $4.22 versus the $3.16 consensus estimate and revenue of $32.38 billion, up 7% year over year. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 27.45.

, with EPS of $4.22 versus the $3.16 consensus estimate and revenue of $32.38 billion, up 7% year over year. Analysts currently expect full-year EPS of 27.45. Valero also paid a quarterly dividend of $1.20 per share, equal to an annualized $4.80 dividend and a 1.8% yield. The payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) SVP Eric Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. The trade was a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $260.62 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $130.78 and a twelve month high of $272.17. The company has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.50 and a 200 day moving average of $218.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.06. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.37%.The business had revenue of $32.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $31.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 27.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valero Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 134.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Valero Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $215.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $246.53.

Get Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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