Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Director Sells 7,129 Shares of Stock

Westwood Holdings Group Inc (NYSE:WHG - Get Free Report) Director Susan Byrne sold 7,129 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $142,793.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 240,108 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,363.24. This represents a 2.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Westwood Holdings Group Trading Down 5.5%

WHG opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.08. Westwood Holdings Group Inc has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The firm has a market cap of $180.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Westwood Holdings Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WHG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at $7,638,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 371,993 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 88,680 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,191 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 606,812 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $10,698,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 56.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WHG. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Westwood Holdings Group to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Report on WHG

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc is an independent, publicly traded asset management firm founded in 1983 and headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company offers a range of investment advisory services tailored to institutional, retail, and high-net-worth clients. Westwood's disciplined, value-oriented approach guides its research process across equity and fixed-income markets, with an emphasis on fundamental analysis and long-term risk management.

The firm's product lineup includes U.S.

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