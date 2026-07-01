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Anuroop Duggal Acquires 25,000 Shares of Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Stock

July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) Director Anuroop Duggal purchased 25,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 214,134 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$764,458.38. This trade represents a 13.22% increase in their position.

Computer Modelling Group Price Performance

CMG opened at C$3.58 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.29. The stock has a market cap of C$279.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.24. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.40 and a 52-week high of C$8.23.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 13.80%.The business had revenue of C$33.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.3055122 EPS for the current year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement


The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Computer Modelling Group's payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Ventum Financial boosted their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Computer Modelling Group from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$5.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Computer Modelling Group

About Computer Modelling Group

(Get Free Report)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd is a Canada-based provider of reservoir simulation software for the oil and gas industry. Its capabilities include integrated analysis and optimization, black oil and unconventional simulation, reservoir and production system modelling, post-processor visualization, compositional simulation, thermal processes simulation, and fluid property characterization. The firm has operations in over 60 countries in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions.

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