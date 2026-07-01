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Mehmet Yilmaz Sells 5,000 Shares of Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Stock

July 1, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) insider Mehmet Yilmaz sold 5,000 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.42, for a total transaction of C$222,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,223,460.06. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position.

Mehmet Yilmaz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Mehmet Yilmaz bought 2 shares of Eldorado Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$47.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$94.54.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Eldorado Gold stock opened at C$44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$26.87 and a 52-week high of C$69.46. The firm has a market cap of C$11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.37. The company's 50 day moving average is C$44.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$50.47.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD - Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.32 EPS for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of C$740.23 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 2.1505174 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes


Several research firms recently commented on ELD. TD lowered their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered Eldorado Gold from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$63.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$82.00 price objective on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of C$63.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eldorado Gold

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

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