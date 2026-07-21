Insider Selling: Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Insider Sells £161,430.57 in Stock

Key Points Insider selling: Auto Trader Group insider Jamie Warner sold 32,481 shares on July 17 for about £161,430.57 at an average price of GBX 497.

Auto Trader Group insider Jamie Warner sold 32,481 shares on July 17 for about at an average price of GBX 497. Recent insider buy: Warner had previously bought 4,377 shares in May at GBX 457, showing both buying and selling activity in recent months.

Warner had previously bought 4,377 shares in May at GBX 457, showing both buying and selling activity in recent months. Stock and analyst backdrop: Auto Trader shares were up 1.1% to GBX 502.15, while broker sentiment remains cautious with a “Reduce” consensus rating and a consensus target price of GBX 550.33.

Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) insider Jamie Warner sold 32,481 shares of Auto Trader Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 497, for a total value of £161,430.57.

Jamie Warner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Jamie Warner acquired 4,377 shares of Auto Trader Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 per share, for a total transaction of £20,002.89.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 1.1%

LON AUTO opened at GBX 502.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 480.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 497.20. Auto Trader Group plc has a one year low of GBX 418.60 and a one year high of GBX 844.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of £3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69.

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 34.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of £624.30 million for the quarter. Auto Trader Group had a net margin of 47.08% and a return on equity of 60.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Auto Trader Group plc will post 32.7973074 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUTO. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 to GBX 510 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 515 to GBX 445 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 880 to GBX 526 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 830 to GBX 535 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 470 price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of GBX 550.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Auto Trader Group

About Auto Trader Group

Autotrader Group plc is the UK's largest automotive marketplace and a leading digital platform for the automotive industry. Listed on the London Stock Exchange since March 2015, the company is a member of the FTSE 100 Index. Autotrader's purpose is Driving Change Together. Responsibly. The company uses advanced data science, artificial intelligence and scalable technology to improve how vehicles are bought and sold, while building stronger partnerships with its customers and the wider automotive ecosystem.

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