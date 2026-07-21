Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Insider Phil Urban Purchases 52 Shares of Stock

Key Points Insider buying continued: Mitchells & Butlers insider Phil Urban bought 52 shares on July 17 at GBX 267 each, following several smaller purchases in June, May, and April.

Mitchells & Butlers insider Phil Urban bought 52 shares on July 17 at GBX 267 each, following several smaller purchases in June, May, and April. Stock performance and valuation: The shares were up about 1.5% and opened at GBX 271, trading above the 50-day moving average but slightly above the 200-day average. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86.

The shares were up about 1.5% and opened at GBX 271, trading above the 50-day moving average but slightly above the 200-day average. The company has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. Analysts remain positive: Wall Street sentiment is a Moderate Buy, with five Buy ratings and two Hold ratings. The average price target is GBX 485, well above the current share price.

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) insider Phil Urban acquired 52 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 267 per share, with a total value of £138.84.

Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 19th, Phil Urban acquired 58 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 239 per share, with a total value of £138.62.

On Friday, May 22nd, Phil Urban bought 60 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 230 per share, for a total transaction of £138.

On Friday, April 24th, Phil Urban bought 53 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 per share, for a total transaction of £136.74.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of LON:MAB opened at GBX 271 on Tuesday. The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 246.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 262.37. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 12-month low of GBX 223.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 308. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97.

Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported GBX 17.40 EPS for the quarter. Mitchells & Butlers had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 6.70%.The business had revenue of GBX 149 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitchells & Butlers plc will post 26.6341463 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 355 target price on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,150 price objective on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 485.

Read Our Latest Report on MAB

Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile

Mitchells & Butlers is a leading operator of managed restaurants and pubs in the UK. It listed on the London Stock Exchange in April 2003 and is a member of the FTSE 250. Its restaurants and pubs have some of the highest average sales and profits per site in the industry and it operates the best portfolio of brands in the UK.

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