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Saga (LON:SAGA) Insider Purchases £1,799.52 in Stock

July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Saga insider Mark Watkins bought 276 shares on July 15 at GBX 652 each, totaling £1,799.52.
  • Watkins had recently sold 30,205 shares on July 3 at GBX 670 each, for proceeds of £202,373.50, making the new purchase a much smaller transaction by comparison.
  • Saga shares were down 2.3% and opened at GBX 644.86, while analysts remain broadly positive with an average “Buy” rating and a GBX 910 target price.

Saga plc (LON:SAGA - Get Free Report) insider Mark Watkins acquired 276 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 652 per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.52.

Mark Watkins also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 3rd, Mark Watkins sold 30,205 shares of Saga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 670, for a total transaction of £202,373.50.

Saga Stock Down 2.3%

SAGA stock opened at GBX 644.86 on Tuesday. Saga plc has a 52 week low of GBX 170.20 and a 52 week high of GBX 680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 934.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 582.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 536.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £937.56 million, a P/E ratio of 268.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAGA shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,025 target price on shares of Saga in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Saga from GBX 600 to GBX 795 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 910.


View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAGA

About Saga

(Get Free Report)

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

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