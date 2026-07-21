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Kier Group (LON:KIE) Insider Buys £150.28 in Stock

July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Kier Group insider Tom Hinton purchased 68 shares on July 17 at GBX 221 each, for a total of £150.28. This follows similar purchases in June and May.
  • Repeated purchases: Hinton also bought 72 shares on June 18 and 77 shares on May 18, suggesting a pattern of modest insider accumulation over several months.
  • Analyst sentiment: The stock currently has a consensus Buy rating, with an average target price of GBX 253.33. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed its Buy rating and set a GBX 260 target.

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE - Get Free Report) insider Tom Hinton acquired 68 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 221 per share, with a total value of £150.28.

Tom Hinton also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, June 18th, Tom Hinton bought 72 shares of Kier Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, for a total transaction of £149.76.
  • On Monday, May 18th, Tom Hinton bought 77 shares of Kier Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 196 per share, for a total transaction of £150.92.

Kier Group Price Performance

LON KIE opened at GBX 222.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £975.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.46. Kier Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 178.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 253.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kier Group presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 253.33.


Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kier Group

Kier Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK. Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK's leading infrastructure services and construction company. We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property. Infrastructure Services comprises our Transportation and Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks business. Transportation: builds and maintains roads for National Highways and a number of district and county councils as well as our rail, airports' infrastructure and ports' businesses. Natural Resources, Nuclear and Networks: delivers long-term contracts providing repairs, maintains and support capital projects to the water, energy, and telecommunications sectors. Construction — comprises of our Regional Building, Strategic Projects, Kier Places (Housing Maintenance and Facilities Management), and International businesses.

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