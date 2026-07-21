Insider Buying: Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Insider Acquires 110 Shares of Stock

Key Points Coca-Cola HBC insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 110 shares on July 17 at GBX 4,964 each, a small purchase totaling about £5,460.

bought 110 shares on July 17 at GBX 4,964 each, a small purchase totaling about £5,460. Bogdanovic has been active in the stock recently, including a much larger 126,674-share purchase in June and a 13,609-share sale later that month.

in June and a later that month. Analysts remain broadly constructive on Coca-Cola HBC, with five Buy ratings and one Hold, and a consensus target price of GBX 4,980.40.

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH - Get Free Report) insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,964 per share, for a total transaction of £5,460.40.

Zoran Bogdanovic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Zoran Bogdanovic sold 13,609 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,808, for a total transaction of £654,320.72.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 126,674 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,591 per share, with a total value of £5,815,603.34.

On Monday, May 18th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 132 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,146 per share, for a total transaction of £5,472.72.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 4,898 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 1-year low of GBX 3,270 and a 1-year high of GBX 5,195. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,585.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,388.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,025 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Coca-Cola HBC to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 4,068 to GBX 5,007 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,500 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 4,900 target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,980.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC Company Profile

Coca-Cola HBC is a growth-focused consumer packaged goods business and strategic bottling partner of The Coca-Cola Company. We open up moments that refresh us all, by creating value for our stakeholders and supporting the socio-economic development of the communities in which we operate. With a vision to be the leading 24/7 beverage partner, we offer drinks for all occasions around the clock and work together with our customers to serve 760 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries.

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