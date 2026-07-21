Insider Buying: Diploma (LON:DPLM) Insider Purchases £29,959.84 in Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Diploma PLC insider Wilson Ng bought 424 shares at an average price of GBX 7,066, totaling about £29,960 . The article also notes additional insider purchases by Mandy Gradden and Katie Bickerstaffe.

Diploma PLC insider Wilson Ng bought 424 shares at an average price of GBX 7,066, totaling about . The article also notes additional insider purchases by Mandy Gradden and Katie Bickerstaffe. Analyst sentiment remains positive: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating and raised its price target to GBX 9,000 , while the consensus view across analysts is currently a Moderate Buy with an average target of GBX 7,044.29.

Berenberg reiterated a rating and raised its price target to , while the consensus view across analysts is currently a with an average target of GBX 7,044.29. Stock and fundamentals: Diploma shares were trading around GBX 7,370, near their 12-month high, and the company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 74.70 on revenue of £851.1 million. The stock carries a high valuation, with a P/E ratio of 52.34.

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) insider Wilson Ng bought 424 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7,066 per share, for a total transaction of £29,959.84.

Diploma Stock Performance

Shares of DPLM stock opened at GBX 7,370 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,979.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6,257.69. Diploma PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 4,970 and a 12-month high of GBX 7,663.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65.

Diploma (LON:DPLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 74.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £851.10 million for the quarter. Diploma had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diploma PLC will post 163.7995512 EPS for the current year.

Key Diploma News

Here are the key news stories impacting Diploma this week:

Positive Sentiment: Berenberg Bank reiterated its buy rating on Diploma PLC and lifted its price target to GBX 9,000 , reinforcing a positive analyst view on the stock’s valuation and growth prospects. Broker views source

Berenberg Bank reiterated its rating on Diploma PLC and lifted its price target to , reinforcing a positive analyst view on the stock’s valuation and growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Several senior insiders bought shares, including Mandy Gradden (1,000 shares), Wilson Ng (424 shares), and Katie Bickerstaffe (multiple purchases), which investors often view as a sign management believes the stock is undervalued. TipRanks article

Several senior insiders bought shares, including (1,000 shares), (424 shares), and (multiple purchases), which investors often view as a sign management believes the stock is undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: An article highlighting Diploma as a potential long-term compounding stock added visibility, but it did not include new company-specific financial results or guidance. Yahoo Finance article

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 9,000 price target on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 7,300 to GBX 7,400 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 7,000 price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,400 to GBX 7,200 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 7,044.29.

Read Our Latest Report on DPLM

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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