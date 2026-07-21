Tim Jones Buys 40,000 Shares of ForViva (LON:FVA) Stock

Key Points Insider buying: Tim Jones bought 40,000 shares of ForViva on July 17 at GBX 138 each, for a total of £55,200. He also made two earlier purchases in mid-July, adding to his recent buying spree.

Tim Jones bought 40,000 shares of ForViva on July 17 at GBX 138 each, for a total of £55,200. He also made two earlier purchases in mid-July, adding to his recent buying spree. Stock context: ForViva shares opened at GBX 146, matching the stock’s 52-week high. The company has a market value of £75.61 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 6.03.

ForViva shares opened at GBX 146, matching the stock’s 52-week high. The company has a market value of £75.61 million and trades at a P/E ratio of 6.03. Analyst view: The stock currently carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating, with a price target of GBX 190. Analysts at Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating, while Shore Capital maintained a hold rating.

ForViva plc (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) insider Tim Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £55,200.

Tim Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 14th, Tim Jones purchased 10,000 shares of ForViva stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 138 per share, with a total value of £13,800.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Tim Jones acquired 40,000 shares of ForViva stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 137 per share, for a total transaction of £54,800.

ForViva Price Performance

FVA stock opened at GBX 146 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03. The business's fifty day moving average price is GBX 134.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 133.07. ForViva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 114.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 146.

ForViva (LON:FVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported GBX 11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of GBX 5,057 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital Group reissued a "hold" rating on shares of ForViva in a report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 target price on shares of ForViva in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ForViva presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ForViva

About ForViva

ForViva plc (LON: FVA) is a United Kingdom–based property company that operates in the residential and specialist housing sectors. The group's activities are focused on ownership, management and leasing of housing assets that serve social, affordable and supported living needs. Its portfolio is oriented toward providing long‑term rental accommodation and specialist premises that accommodate people requiring additional care or support.

Services associated with ForViva's property portfolio typically include day‑to‑day asset management, tenancy management, property maintenance and refurbishment, and collaboration with public sector bodies and third‑party care providers to deliver supported housing solutions.

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