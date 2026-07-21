Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Purchases 110,000 Shares

Key Points Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 31 , totaling about £34,100 .

Hercules Site Services insider Martin Tedham purchased on July 17 at an average price of , totaling about . Stock moved higher: The shares were up 6.1% and opened at GBX 32.88 on Tuesday, above the insider’s purchase price.

The shares were up and opened at on Tuesday, above the insider’s purchase price. Recent fundamentals: The company most recently reported GBX 0.75 EPS on £121.25 million in revenue, while analysts expect about 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100.

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 32.88 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21 and a 1-year high of GBX 59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

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