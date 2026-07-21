InsiderTrades.com logo

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Purchases 110,000 Shares

July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 31, totaling about £34,100.
  • Stock moved higher: The shares were up 6.1% and opened at GBX 32.88 on Tuesday, above the insider’s purchase price.
  • Recent fundamentals: The company most recently reported GBX 0.75 EPS on £121.25 million in revenue, while analysts expect about 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100.

Hercules Site Services Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 32.88 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21 and a 1-year high of GBX 59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Site Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected].

Insider Buying or Selling at Hercules Site Services?
Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Hercules Site Services and related companies.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel
CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent?
After correctly predicting the 2008 and 2020 stock market meltdowns, I believe this AI company is about to tri...
Paradigm Press | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon’s new "tollbooth"
The SpaceX IPO was valued at $1.75 trillion. But one analyst says fighting over those shares may be the wrong ...
Weiss Ratings | Sponsoredtc pixel
Elon's new "super startup"
Adam O'Dell - the analyst who recommended Palantir before it became the top S&P 500 performer - has identified...
Banyan Hill Publishing | Sponsoredtc pixel
Free Insider Buying and Selling Newsletter
Enter your email address below to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report.
From Our Partners
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier's Stock Grader system helped him flag Nvidia before its 82,000% run and has identified the top...
InvestorPlace | Sponsoredtc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Elon Musk has quietly launched a new venture - one that has nothing to do with rockets, EVs, or Neuralink. Tru...
Altimetry | Sponsoredtc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Why Some Traders Skip Stocks Entirely You don't need a big account to trade options. In fact, options ca...
Profits Run | Sponsoredtc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are now predicting what could be the worst news for the U.S. stock market in ...
TradeSmith | Sponsoredtc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Tired of trying tactic after tactic when it comes to options trades... only to be met with market noise and st...
Base Camp Trading | Sponsoredtc pixel

Most Read This Month

Recent Articles