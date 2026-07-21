Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Insider Purchases 110,000 Shares July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com Share Key Points Insider buying: Hercules Site Services insider Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares on July 17 at an average price of GBX 31, totaling about £34,100. Stock moved higher: The shares were up 6.1% and opened at GBX 32.88 on Tuesday, above the insider’s purchase price. Recent fundamentals: The company most recently reported GBX 0.75 EPS on £121.25 million in revenue, while analysts expect about 1.24 EPS for the current year. Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) insider Martin Tedham purchased 110,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 31 per share, for a total transaction of £34,100. Hercules Site Services Trading Up 6.1%Shares of Hercules Site Services stock opened at GBX 32.88 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is GBX 29.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.50 million, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 0.90. Hercules Site Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 21 and a 1-year high of GBX 59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of £121.25 million during the quarter. Hercules Site Services had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Site Services Plc will post 1.2407862 earnings per share for the current year. Hercules Site Services Company Profile (Get Free Report)Featured ArticlesFive stocks we like better than Hercules Site ServicesThe Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of ConfidenceIs Domino's Stock Serving Up a Buying Opportunity?A $1T Black Hole: SpaceX Eyes Pentagon AI to Break FreeWhy Gold Miners Could Be the Market's Biggest Comeback StoryThis instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from InsiderTrades.com in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]. Insider Buying or Selling at Hercules Site Services? Sign-up to receive InsiderTrades.com's daily insider buying and selling report for Hercules Site Services and related companies. 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