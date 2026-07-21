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Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Insider Nitil Patel Acquires 500,000 Shares

July 21, 2026 by InsiderTrades.com

Key Points

  • Insider buying: Intercede Group insider Nitil Patel bought 500,000 shares on July 20 at an average price of GBX 38, totaling £190,000.
  • Stock moved lower: Intercede Group shares were down 5.5% and opened at GBX 106.21, below the recent 50-day average of GBX 111.02.
  • Recent earnings and outlook: The cybersecurity firm reported quarterly EPS of GBX 5.70 and revenue of GBX 1,716 million, while analysts expect full-year EPS of 3.7781278.

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP - Get Free Report) insider Nitil Patel purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 per share, with a total value of £190,000.

Nitil Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 7th, Nitil Patel acquired 2,956 shares of Intercede Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 122 per share, for a total transaction of £3,606.32.

Intercede Group Trading Down 5.5%

Intercede Group stock opened at GBX 106.21 on Tuesday. Intercede Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 73 and a 52-week high of GBX 178. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £63.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 107.04.

Intercede Group (LON:IGP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported GBX 5.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of GBX 1,716 million for the quarter. Intercede Group had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 19.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercede Group plc will post 3.7781278 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercede Group

(Get Free Report)


Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity and credential management business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

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