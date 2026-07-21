Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby Buys 63 Shares

Key Points Judges Scientific insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 63 shares of the company on Friday, July 17, at an average price of GBX 4,917 per share, totaling about £3,097.71.

bought 63 shares of the company on Friday, July 17, at an average price of GBX 4,917 per share, totaling about £3,097.71. The stock opened at GBX 4,550 and has traded between a 12-month low of GBX 3,480 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,160 , with a market cap of about £303.08 million.

and a , with a market cap of about £303.08 million. Analysts remain bullish on Judges Scientific: Berenberg reiterated a buy rating with a GBX 5,600 target, and the consensus rating is Buy with an average price target of GBX 6,490.

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG - Get Free Report) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 63 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,917 per share, with a total value of £3,097.71.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

JDG opened at GBX 4,550 on Tuesday. Judges Scientific plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,480 and a 12 month high of GBX 8,160. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.90, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,664.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,726.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 5,600 price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 6,490.

View Our Latest Analysis on JDG

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005. The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities. The UK is a recognised centre of excellence for scientific instruments. The Group has received five Queen's Awards for innovation and export. The Group's companies predominantly operate in global niche markets, with long term growth fundamentals and resilient margins. Judges Scientific maintains a policy of selectively acquiring businesses that generate sustainable profits and cash.

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